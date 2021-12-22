Electronic Toll Collection Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The global electronic toll collection market size was US$ 6.2 billion in 2020. The electronic toll collection market is forecast to reach the US $18.9 billion by 2030 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.80% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Electronic toll collection (ETC) is a high-end technology that allows drivers to collect tolls without stopping. Utilizing the latest technological solutions, such as DSRC, GPS & GNSS toll collection and tracking solutions, and video analytics, it manages traffic efficiently in high-traffic areas, which eases the toll collection process.
Factors Influencing the Growth
The global electronic toll collection market is growing due to the rising demand for safer and more efficient transportation infrastructure.
Electronic toll collection is growing due to technological advancements, such as GNSS and GPS technology incorporated by Japan into their electronic toll collection systems. This technology has forced governments globally to invest heavily in toll lanes, fueling market growth.
Government support for developing new standards and regulations concerning these systems and tolls has propelled the industry’s growth.
Installation costs are high, along with operating and maintenance costs, which negatively impact the market’s growth.
Increased adoption of electronic toll collection systems in developing regions and stringent government regulations towards their implementation will offer lucrative growth potential.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Several aspects of the global electronic toll collection market have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Global economic and capital market uncertainty have collapsed demand of the market. In addition to the threat of infection, governments have restricted movement, making the crisis even more unpredictable.
Electronic toll systems use a variety of electronic devices, such as control devices, cameras, transponders, and RFID chips. In the wake of COVID-19’s pandemic, China and the United States, which provide raw materials and components, have been severely affected. As a result of the closure of borders and resulting nationwide lockdowns imposed by government authorities globally, the supply chain for electronic components and devices has been directly affected. Delays in the supply of raw materials to manufacturers and the delivery of products to integrators were limited by strict regulations and guidelines in transacting countries.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to lead the Electronic Toll Collection market by capturing the largest market share during the forecast period. A major reason for the growth of ETC is the large number of personal vehicles in the USA and Canada. Also, these countries maintain extensive networks of state and interstate highways and electronic toll collection systems at several locations and some toll installations on highways with heavy traffic.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies in the global electronic toll collection market are:
Autostrade Per L’italia SPA
Jenoptik
Q-Free ASA
Cubic Corporation
Xerox Corporation
Thales SA
Kapsch Traffic AG
Conduent Inc
Siemens AG
Quarterhill Inc
Raytheon Co
Other Prominent Players.
Scope of the Report
The global electronic toll collection market segmentation includes Technology, Type, Means of Collection, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Technology
Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)
Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)
Infrared
GNSS & GPS
Video Analytics
Others
Segmentation based on Type:
Transponder-/Tag-based Tolling Systems
Other Tolling Systems
Segmentation based on Means of Collection
Prepaid
Postpaid
Segmentation based on Application
Highways
Urban Zones
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
