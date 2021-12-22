Electronic Toll Collection Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The global electronic toll collection market size was US$ 6.2 billion in 2020. The electronic toll collection market is forecast to reach the US $18.9 billion by 2030 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.80% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Electronic toll collection (ETC) is a high-end technology that allows drivers to collect tolls without stopping. Utilizing the latest technological solutions, such as DSRC, GPS & GNSS toll collection and tracking solutions, and video analytics, it manages traffic efficiently in high-traffic areas, which eases the toll collection process.

Factors Influencing the Growth

The global electronic toll collection market is growing due to the rising demand for safer and more efficient transportation infrastructure.

Electronic toll collection is growing due to technological advancements, such as GNSS and GPS technology incorporated by Japan into their electronic toll collection systems. This technology has forced governments globally to invest heavily in toll lanes, fueling market growth.

Government support for developing new standards and regulations concerning these systems and tolls has propelled the industry’s growth.

Installation costs are high, along with operating and maintenance costs, which negatively impact the market’s growth.

Increased adoption of electronic toll collection systems in developing regions and stringent government regulations towards their implementation will offer lucrative growth potential.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Several aspects of the global electronic toll collection market have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Global economic and capital market uncertainty have collapsed demand of the market. In addition to the threat of infection, governments have restricted movement, making the crisis even more unpredictable.

Electronic toll systems use a variety of electronic devices, such as control devices, cameras, transponders, and RFID chips. In the wake of COVID-19’s pandemic, China and the United States, which provide raw materials and components, have been severely affected. As a result of the closure of borders and resulting nationwide lockdowns imposed by government authorities globally, the supply chain for electronic components and devices has been directly affected. Delays in the supply of raw materials to manufacturers and the delivery of products to integrators were limited by strict regulations and guidelines in transacting countries.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to lead the Electronic Toll Collection market by capturing the largest market share during the forecast period. A major reason for the growth of ETC is the large number of personal vehicles in the USA and Canada. Also, these countries maintain extensive networks of state and interstate highways and electronic toll collection systems at several locations and some toll installations on highways with heavy traffic.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies in the global electronic toll collection market are:

Autostrade Per L’italia SPA

Jenoptik

Q-Free ASA

Cubic Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Thales SA

Kapsch Traffic AG

Conduent Inc

Siemens AG

Quarterhill Inc

Raytheon Co

Other Prominent Players.

Scope of the Report

The global electronic toll collection market segmentation includes Technology, Type, Means of Collection, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

Infrared

GNSS & GPS

Video Analytics

Others

Segmentation based on Type:

Transponder-/Tag-based Tolling Systems

Other Tolling Systems

Segmentation based on Means of Collection

Prepaid

Postpaid

Segmentation based on Application

Highways

Urban Zones

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

