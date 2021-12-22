Speech Analytics Market Size 2021 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The speech analytics market was valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 9 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The global speech analytics market is forecast to grow due to the beneficial applications of speech analytics systems in several business sectors. Businesses use speech analytics to improve customer experience and recognize their needs. Speech analytics is also helpful in assessing customer aims by examining the tone, pauses, and volume of speech.

According to an Oracle study, 9 out of 10 customers change their preferences because of a poor experience. Thus, speech analytics help them figure out the method to amendments by understanding the root of the issue. Such advantages are forecast to boost the growth of the global speech analytics market during the forecast period.

Lack of advancements anticipates slowing down the growth of the global speech analytics market. Contact centers utilize a variety of prominent technology systems such as agent desktop, CRM, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and social media monitoring tools. The disconnected systems and the necessity to log in to multiple speech analytics applications would cause delays. Thus, it would slow down the demand for speech analytics solutions.

Apart from that, the growing demand for understanding consumer behaviors would boost the growth of the global speech analytics market during the forecast period. Speech analytics replaces the traditional methods of relying on phrases, keywords, and phonetics. It maintains better accuracy by acquiring insights from calls. Thus, it would boost the adoption of speech analytics, especially in the BPO industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden spread of COVID-19 infection slightly slowed down the growth of the global speech analytics market. The decline in market growth is attributed to the sudden disruption of trade activities. However, as businesses have started adopting online ways to contact the customer, the global speech analytics market would recover during the analysis period.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America would show the maximum participation in the growth of the global speech analytics market during the analysis period. The presence of prominent players in the United States would accelerate the growth of the region. Apart from that, Asia-Pacific is forecast to raise significant contributions because of rising IT investments in China, India, and other developing countries.

Competitors in the Market

NICE (Asia)

Verint (Unites States)

Micro Focus (United Kingdom)

Avaya (Unites States)

Genesys (Unites States)

Google (Unites States)

AWS (Unites States)

Vonage (Unites States)

OpenText (Canada)

Calabrio (Unites States)

CallMiner (Unites States)

Clarabridge (Unites States)

Eleveo (Unites States)

Voci Technologies (Unites States)

Almawave (Italy),

Marchex (Unites States)

Enghouse Interactive (Unites States)

Castel (Unites States)

Aspect (Unites States)

VoiceBase (Unites States)

Invoca (Unites States)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Speech Engine

Indexing and Query Tools

Reporting and Visualization Tools

Workforce Optimization

Others (Emotion Detection, Root Cause Analysis, and Quality Management)

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

System Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Application

Customer Experience Management

Call Monitoring

Agent Performance Monitoring

Sales and Marketing Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Others (Business Process Management and Predictive Analysis)

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others (Education, Transportation and Logistics, and Manufacturing)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

