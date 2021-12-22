Smart Lighting Market with Key-Players Strategies | Growth, Forthcoming s, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

The smart lighting market size was valued at ~US$12 billion in 2020. The smart lighting market is projected to reach ~US$72 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Smart lighting is managed remotely. Smart lighting systems ensure energy efficiency and include automated controls. Smart lights allow people to operate a light bulb using the app. Users can program the functioning of lights when they want to turn them on or off. Moreover, it enables users to change the color of a bulb when needed.

Factors Influencing

Growing technological advancements have fueled the demand for smart lighting systems. Integration of IoT and AI in lighting has changed the outlook of the lighting industry. In diverse applications such as vertical farming, automobile interiors, and smart homes, the integration of artificial intelligence and IoT(Internet of things) in lighting systems delivers operational advantages such as auto-dimming and intelligent illumination. Thus, the demand for smart lighting for urban streets is growing rapidly.

The advent of smart technologies and their benefits have fueled the demand among the population. The demand for devices that operate on less power is increasing rapidly. Since smart lighting is energy efficient, the market is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. As compared to traditional technology, smart lighting is more efficient and uses less energy. Such benefits are forecast to propel the growth of the global smart lighting market during the analysis period.

On the contrary, the high installation cost, together with security and privacy concerns, forecasts to limit the growth of the global smart lighting market.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the smart lighting market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Moreover, growing urbanization has fueled the demand for smart homes. As a result, it will propel the demand for smart lighting in the region. In addition, rapidly developing construction activities in China and India are forecast to generate several growth opportunities for home automation. Moreover, its energy-efficient properties are promoting its use in the region. As the authorities of various countries are focusing more on establishing better public infrastructure, the market would witness promising growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for smart lighting systems decreased rapidly during the pandemic period. As the construction activities were put on hold, the adoption of smart lightings reduced drastically. Moreover, people focused more on essential necessities during the pandemic, which eliminated the growth of smart homes. As a result, the market witnessed a major decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

By Industry Vertical

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Lighting Technology

LED

Halogen

Incandescent

Fluorescent

CFL

By Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth

Zigbee

WiFi

DALI

OTHERS

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Acuity Brands, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

Cree, Inc

Eaton

Deco Lighting, Inc

Dialight

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Syska

Other prominent players

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

