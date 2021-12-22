Industrial Refrigeration Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Overview, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size and Forecast till 2030

The global industrial refrigeration market size was estimated at ~US$ 19,302 million in 2020. The market is forecast to reach ~US$ 26,463 million by 2030 by expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Industrial refrigeration is a method of cooling using refrigeration and cooling systems. This method protects food and beverages from excess heat.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol145
Factors Influencing
Industrial refrigeration applications in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry are primarily propelling the growth of the global industrial refrigeration market. As the adoption of packaged & processed food & beverages is rapidly increasing, product protection from excess heat has become an essential exercise.
The advancement of energy-efficient goods, the growing adoption of natural refrigerants worldwide are likely to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.
In addition, progressing global cold chain capacity in developing countries is another factor contributing to the expansion of the global industrial refrigeration market.
The Indian government is promoting the use of the food processing industry. The government authorities recently added the food processing domain in its “Make in India” initiative. Such initiatives are beneficial in the growth of the global industrial refrigeration market.
On the contrary, the high setup cost associated with the use of industrial refrigeration systems can slow down the growth of the global industrial refrigeration market during the analysis period.
Geographic Analysis
Of all the regions, the Asia Pacific market held dominance in the global industrial refrigeration market. The region is expected to hold dominance in the coming years due to the rapidly growing cold-chain storage infrastructure. The demand for packed and processed food is increasing among the Asia Pacific population. Thus, it would ultimately fuel the demand for refrigeration.
Apart from that, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. The United States has proven the leading consumer in the industrial refrigeration market. The country is witnessing extensive growth in the food & beverage processing sector. As a result, the demand for industrial refrigeration is forecast to increase.
Furthermore, nations such as the United States, Mexico, and Canada, are expanding installation platforms for CO2 cascade storage systems. Thus, the widespread use and popularity of CO2-based transport storage systems would propel the growth of the industrial refrigeration market.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol145
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The building, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries were severely impacted by COVID-19. Construction and transportation activities were disrupted on a global scale. However, due to the fact that food and beverage, wastewater treatment plants, and pharmaceutical firms were all working at full capacity, the industrial refrigeration market remained stable.
Apart from that, all industries are gradually restoring normal manufacturing and service operations.
Market Segmentation
By Component
Compressor
Condenser
Evaporator
Control
Others
By Refrigerant Type
Ammonia
Carbon Dioxide
Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)
Others
By Application
Fresh fruits & vegetables
Meat, poultry & fish
Dairy & ice cream
Beverages
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Type
Stationary Refrigeration
Transport Refrigeration
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol145
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the market
Johnson Controls
GEA Group
Industrial Frigo
Emerson Electric
Bitzer
Danfoss
United Technologies Corporation
Star Refrigeration
Hussmann Corporation
Dover Corporation
Other prominent players
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol145
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/