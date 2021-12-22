Fire Safety Equipment Market Size 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

The fire safety equipment market size is projected to reach USD 114.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2027, according to a new research report published by Report Ocean.

The report “Fire Safety Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Product Type (Fire Detection, Fire Suppression, Fire Analysis, Fire Response, Others); By Technology (Active Fire Safety, Passive Fire Safety); By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others) By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides a wide-ranging assessment of the market with insights on the current and future market trends.

Increase in casualties of life and property due to fire related incidents has led to importance of fire safety systems in multiple industries. Strict government enforcements and regulations related to workplace safety, and rise of automation due to smart homes/building projects are factors further contributing to the growth in adoption of fire safety equipment. Also, safety concerns have compelled strict adherence to building safety codes. Moreover, ever increasing demand from industries including oil and gas, mining has further enhanced the market growth. Emergence of new technologies such as scada solutions and wireless sensor networks provide significant growth opportunities in this market. However, high initial investments required for installation of fire safety equipment might limit the market growth in some cases.

The oil and gas, and mining sector involves high risk and is exposed to fire accidents due to presence of highly inflammable and combustible material including oil, gasoline, etc. To tackle and avoid such accidents, proper fire detection and prevention equipment are mandatorily required. Vendors are increasingly investing in developing new fire suppression systems to protect critical environment and investments across the sites. It is observed that risk management strategies are increasingly becoming an integral part across in oil and gas facilities; as a part of these strategies high quality fire safety installations are gaining traction in the market.

During 2018, North America region account for the highest share amongst all regions in the fire safety equipment market. This growth in this region attributed to introduction of stringent government regulations related to workplace safety and adoption of fire protection technology. Also, growing demand from manufacturing and mining industries has contributed to the rise in adoption of fire protection systems across North America. While, the increasing adherence to building safety codes along with the rise in automated systems in buildings further supports the market growth. Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to high growth in industrial and manufacturing sectors. Moreover, continual growth in demand from healthcare, mining, and commercial sectors provides further opportunities for market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the fire safety equipment market report include Honeywell, Hochiki Corporation, Minimax Viking, Gentex Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens Building Technologies, Johnson Controls, Halma, Securiton AG, Tyco International.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Fire Safety Equipment Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Fire Safety Equipment Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Fire Safety Equipment Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Fire Safety Equipment Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Report Ocean has segmented the global fire safety equipment market size on the basis of product, technology, end user, and region:

Fire Safety Equipment by Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

Fire Analysis

Fire Response

Others

Fire Safety Equipment by Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Active Fire Safety

Passive Fire Safety

Fire Safety Equipment by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Fire Safety Equipment by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

