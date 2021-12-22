Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

The CNC machines market size is anticipated to reach USD 106.54 billion by 2027 according to a new report published by Report Ocean.

The report “Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Milling Machine, Lathe Machine, Grinding Machine, Welding, Winding Machine, Laser Machines, Others); By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 20121 – 2027” provides contemporary market insights and taps future growth trends.

In 2018, lathe machine segment dominated the global industry in terms of revenue. Among regions, Asia Pacific will represent region with maximum computer numerical control machine market share during forecast period.

An increasing mechanization drive happening globally in sectors such as healthcare, construction, automotive and oil and gas are expected to support growth. The other factors include high accuracy, greater precision, reduced human errors and increased safety. The rising demand for mass production would boost industry during forecast period. However, restraints in the form of high investment costs pull the market down. Growing demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are factor expected to boost CNC machine market.

Computer numerical control machines are used to automate manufacturing and produce large number of products in verticals such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics and healthcare. Increasing demands for energy efficient computer numerical control machines have been on the word go for over the years. Use of energy efficient computer numerical control machine assists in conserving electricity and reducing costs while manufacturing high quality products. Thus, manufacturers would prosper by introducing energy efficient CNC machines along with good prospects for computer numerical control machine market growth.

Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2017 and will do so throughout the forecast period. The presence of emerging sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, construction and automotive, including focus on R&D efforts, and growing need for automation drive growth. Fast industrialization and huge growth of manufacturing industry bolsters growth in the region.

The different types of CNC machines include milling machine, lathe machine, grinding machine, welding and winding machine and others. In 2017, lathe machine segment accounted for largest CNC machine market share. The introduction of multi-axis machine types, ease of operation and high precision foster the adoption of lathe machines. Lathes are used widely in industries such as automobiles, mining, manufacturing, construction and others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The leading players in Computer Numerical Control Machine Market include Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, GSK CNS Equipment Ltd., Amada Machine Tools Co. Ltd., Haas Automation, Inc., DMG Mori Co., Ltd., Heldenhain GmbH, Sandvik AB, Bosch Rexroth AG, Soft Servo Systems, Inc., and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation among others.

Report Ocean has segmented the Computer Numerical Machines Market report in the basis of type, application and region.

CNC Machines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)Milling Machine

Lathe Machine

Grinding Machine

Welding Machine

Winding Machine

Laser Machines

Others

CNC Machines Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Others

CNC Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

