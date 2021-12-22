Millimeter Wave Technology Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2027

The Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size is anticipated to reach $6,752 million by 2027 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2021, the mobile and telecom segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue.

North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Millimeter Wave Technology market revenue in 2021.

The increase in demand for high speed data connectivity and growth in mobile traffic worldwide majorly drives the Millimeter Wave Technology market growth. Millimeter Wave Technology is increasingly being used owing to significant increase in the demand for the bandwidth intensive applications. The increasing applications in radar and security sectors, and increasing adoption of advanced networking technologies boost the market growth. The evolution of 5G technology, and growing demand for mobility accelerate the growth of the Millimeter Wave Technology market. New emerging markets, and increasing applications in defense, aerospace, and satellite communication would provide growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

5G networks will be based on higher frequencies based millimeter wave spectrum. These frequencies are capable of carrying massive amounts of data at very high speeds and with very little latency. Millimeter wave spectrum is capable of accommodating increase in data demands from mobile-first users, connected homes, AR/VR devices, cloud gaming systems, self-driving vehicles, IoT sensors and other cloud-connected devices.

North America generated the highest Millimeter Wave Technology market share in terms of revenue in 2018. The growing demand from the telecommunication sector, and development of 5G technology has accelerated the market growth in the region. The increasing trend of IOT, and growing demand for mobility supports the growth of the market in the region. The technological advancements, and growing demand from defense and aerospace sectors improves the Millimeter Wave Technology market growth rate. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to significant growth in the automotive industry in the region.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Millimeter Wave Technology Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Millimeter Wave Technology Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Millimeter Wave Technology Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Millimeter Wave Technology Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The well-known companies profiled in the Millimeter Wave Technology market report include NEC Corporation, Siklu Communication Ltd, Bridgewave Communications, Inc., E-Band Communications, LLC, Aviat Networks, Inc., Millitech, Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., Farran Technology, Ltd, Keysight Technologies, Inc., and Ducommun Incorporated among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

