Electric AC Motors Market Share 2021 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2027

The electric AC motors market is estimated to reach USD 166.5 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.

The report ?Electric AC Motors Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Induction AC Motors, Synchronous AC Motors); By Application (Automotive, Agriculture, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others); By Region: Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2027′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the Induction AC Motors segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The increasing automation in various industrial processes, and use of electric AC motors in diverse applications such as healthcare, construction, automotive, and consumer goods among others is expected to support the market growth. Increasing use of electric AC motors in infrastructural development, and rising construction activities especially in the developing economies accelerates the market growth. Other driving factors include rising demand for household appliances, growing use in HVAC applications, and government support for development of high efficiency electric AC motors. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the electric AC motors industry during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market during 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of emerging industries such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and favorable government policies drive the market growth. Rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing industry further support the strengthening of electric AC motors industry in the region. The increasing sale of passenger vehicles, coupled with high penetration of electric vehicles in countries such as China, and Japan increases the adoption of electric AC motors in the region.

The different types of electric AC motors include induction AC motors, and synchronous AC motors. In 2018, the induction AC motors segment accounted for the highest share in the electric AC motors industry owing to the increasing demand from industries such as agriculture, paper & pulp, and chemicals. Some key features offered by induction AC motors include controlled acceleration, simplicity, low-cost, quiet, long-lasting, and low power demand on start, among others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Electric AC Motors Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Electric AC Motors Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Electric AC Motors Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Electric AC Motors Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The well-known companies profiled in the electric AC motors market report include Siemens AG, Kirloskar Electric Company, Johnson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Baldor Electric Company, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Ametek Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., and ABB Limited among others. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the electric AC market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global Electric AC Motor market on the basis of type and end user and region:

Electric AC Motor Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Induction AC Motors

Synchronous AC Motors

Electric AC Motor Source End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Agriculture

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Electric AC Motor Source Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

