Automated Test Equipment Market Size 2021 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Prominent Players Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast till 2027

The automated test equipment market is anticipated to reach around $5,058 million by 2027.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automated Test Equipment market.

The expanding range of consumer electronic devices coupled with growing complexity in design of consumer electronic devices majorly drives the automated test equipment market growth. The adoption of automated test equipment has increased significantly owing to growing need for effective testing in semiconductor and electronics industry, and shift towards energy efficient ICs. Other factors driving the market growth include technological advancements, modernization of vehicles, development of autonomous vehicles, and rising demand for wireless networks. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and commercialization of Internet of Things would provide growth opportunities for Automated Test Equipment market in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automated test equipment market. The established semiconductor and consumer electronics industries, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The increasing modernization of vehicles, and growth in the global automotive industry further accelerate the adoption of automated test equipment. The increasing economic growth in countries such as China and India also increases the adoption of automated test equipment in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the automated test equipment market growth. The high penetration of electric vehicles in the region coupled with increasing development of autonomous vehicles promotes the adoption of automated test equipment. The rising demand for wireless networks and growth in penetration of connected devices supports the market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automated Test Equipment Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automated Test Equipment Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automated Test Equipment Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automated Test Equipment Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies

The major players in the automated test equipment market include Teradyne, Inc., Roos Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Star Technologies, Inc., Aeroflex, Inc., LTX-Credence Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Aemulus Holdings, Chroma ATE, Inc., and Marvin Test Solutions, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

