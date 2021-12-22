Automotive PCB Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

The Automotive PCB Market is anticipated to reach US$ 14.3 billion by 2027 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

In 2021, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for the highest Automotive PCB market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Automotive PCB market revenue in 2021.

The increase in the population worldwide and growth in global automotive industry majorly drives the Automotive PCB market growth. The increasing need for road safety, and growing demand for vehicles from emerging economies boost the Automotive PCB market growth. The rising penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, growth in the demand for luxury, comfortable, and technologically advanced vehicles, and introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and emissions accelerate the growth of the Automotive PCB market. New emerging markets, and technological advancements would provide growth opportunities in the Automotive PCB market in the coming years.

The demand for multilayer PCB has increased significantly over the years. The multilayer PCB has more than two layers, and at least three conductive layers of copper. This PCB is used in complex and large electrical tasks in very low space and compact circuit. The multilayer PCB is used in a wide range of applications like GPS technology, communication system, and data storage. Double layer PCB has a thin layer of conducting material on the top and bottom sides of the board. This PCB offers higher flexibility, reduced size, and relatively lower cost. The double layer PCB is used in controls, converter, HVAC application, and Power monitoring systems.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Automotive PCB Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Automotive PCB Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Automotive PCB Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Automotive PCB Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest Automotive PCB market share in terms of revenue in 2017. The growing urbanization, and rising population has accelerated the Automotive PCB market growth in the region. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles accelerates the adoption of automotive PCB in the region. The strong growth in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the automotive PCB market growth in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards and growing disposable income further increases the demand of automobiles in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the growth of the automotive PCB market. Technological advancements and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supplements the Automotive PCB market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the Automotive PCB market report include Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Delphi Automotive, Meiko Electronics, Tripod Technology, CMK Corporation, KCE Electronics, Unimicron Technolog, Daeduck Electronics, and Chin Poon Industrial among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

