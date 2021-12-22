Agricultural Robots Market Share 2021, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2027

The Agricultural Robots market is anticipated to reach around USD 19,378.5 million by 2027 In 2021, the milking robots segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market in 2021.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5196

There has been an increasing adoption of agricultural robots across the world owing to growing agricultural industry, and high-demand for food crops. The growing population, and increasing automation of farm operations further supports the Agricultural Robots market growth. The global agricultural robots market is driven by the increasing need to improve the quality of crops produced, maximize crop production, and enhance productivity. Other factors driving the growth of this market include growth in the global agricultural industry, reducing availability of labors, and increasing labor costs. Increasing need of agricultural robots in farming, dairy production, and green plantation operations has created the need to develop new innovative products for diversified application areas in these sectors. However, high initial investment restricts the growth of the agricultural robots market. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The leading players in the Agricultural Robots market are introducing advanced products to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Agrobot SW 6010 is a harvester robot used for fruit picking and sorting. The Hortibot is a self-propelled robotic system, which works in coordination with global positioning system (GPS) system and can be managed by smartphone application. It has the capability to recognize and cut 25 various types of weeds. Asterix Project, a robot by Adigo is used for spraying herbicides in fields.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Agricultural Robots Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Agricultural Robots Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Agricultural Robots Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5196

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Agricultural Robots Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The North America Agricultural Robots Market generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017. The increasing population, and growing demand for high quality crops drives the growth of this market. Growing cost of labor, and increasing automation in agricultural practices further support market growth. Increasing investments and subsidies in the agriculture sector by governments are expected to boost the adoption of robots for increased productivity in farms. Increasing need to improve food quality and productivity along with increased industrialization and automation of farming equipment further supplements the growth of Agricultural Robots Market.

The different types of agricultural robots include milking robots, harvesting robots, drones, driverless tractors, and others. In 2017, milking robots accounted for the largest share in the global market. Milking robots are used as an automated milking system in the dairy sector. Lely Astronaut A4 milking machine by Lely is one of the popular products available in the market for milking applications. An innovative product available in this category is Voyager robotic fencer, which is developed by Lely. This robot is used as an automated grazing control system for dairy cows.

The leading companies profiled in the Agricultural Robots Market report include AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, Harvest Automation, Inc., Drone Deploy, Agribotix LLC, Deere & Company, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., GEA Group, CLAAS KGaA mbH, and CNH Industrial. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5196

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/