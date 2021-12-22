Bunker Fuel Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Bunker Fuel Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Bunker Fuel Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Bunker Fuel Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global bunker fuel market was valued at $137,215.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $273,050.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Bunker fuel is the fuel oil/gas delivered to the ships that are engaged in international navigation. The international navigation takes place via sea, coastal waters, and on waterways and inland lakes. In the marine industry, bunker fuel is classified in two major categories residual fuel oils and distillates. Marine distillate is divided into two categories, marine gas oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO). Marine gas oil is mostly used in small and highly rated diesel engines, which are found in many different ships. Residual fuel oil (HFO) is the high viscosity oil fuel. The most commonly used heavy fuels are IFO 180 and IFO 380.

Rise in offshore exploration & production (E&P) activity and increase in seaborne trade are the factors that drive the growth of the global bunker fuel market. In addition, IMO’s regulations of sulfur cap for marine fuels are also expected to drive the growth of the bunker fuel market. High investment cost involved in development of bunker fuel infrastructure and regulatory framework is anticipated to hamper the growth of the bunker fuel market.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

The key players analyzed and profiled in this report are BP PLC, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lukoil, Sinopec Group, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Chevron Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Total S.A., and Neste.

Key Benefits for Bunker Fuel Market:

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global bunker fuel market from 2017 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the global technical textile market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Bunker Fuel Key Market Segments:

By Type

Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)

By Commercial Distributor

Oil Majors

Large Independent

Small Independent

By End-User

Container

Bulk Carrier

Oil Tanker

General Cargo

Chemical Tanker

Fishing

Gas Tanker

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

The report provides an overview of the Bunker Fuel Market. A brief description of the stages of syringe and needle development follows the introduction section. By providing a concise summary of the market and highlighting market size, the market overview section shows the market’s dynamics. Next, we provide volume and value figures for syringes and needles. Additionally, it includes a breakdown of imports and exports by region.

Analysis of the drivers explains the factors contributing to the market growth, including an increase in insulin needed, an increase in vaccine demand, an improvement in health infrastructure, an increase in diseases, changing demographics, and health check-up packages. One of the primary challenges for the market is the illegal recycling of syringes and needles. Another is the difficulties associated with usage. Next, we will discuss government legislation in the market.

There is a section on the competitive landscape which highlights the main players in the market. This section includes a summary of the major domestic and foreign players in the market, along with their financial standing.

The report concludes with a section offering strategic recommendations for improving market share and increasing profitability for existing and potential players.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Bunker Fuel Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

