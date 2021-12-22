Lithium Ion Battery Market CAGR of 17.1% 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until

Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are rechargeable batteries with high-energy density and are mainly used in portable equipment. The market for these batteries is expected to witness a significant growth owing to their increasing use in smartphones, tablets/PCs, digital cameras, and power tools.

Moreover, the demand for Li-ion batteries in the automobile industry is expected to increase with the rise in demand for electric vehicles. These batteries have gained popularity among the automobile manufacturers as they offer an alternative to nickel?metal batteries used in electric vehicles, due to their small size and light weight. Thus, the increase in demand for electrical vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHV) is expected to foster the adoption of Li-ion batteries.

Furthermore, the growth in demand for smartphones, tablet, and other compact portable electronic devices is expected to fuel the demand of these batteries. However, longer charging times of these batteries used in EV/PHV vehicles and their high price are the key factors, expected to restrict the market growth.

The global lithium ion battery market was valued at $30,186.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $100,433.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Increase in energy requirements by consumer gadgets due to continuous increase in the number of features is anticipated to create numerous growth opportunities for the players operating in the market. With the help of technological advancements, the prominent market players are manufacturing various lithium-ion batteries with higher capacity to cater to the increasing demands of the battery users.

For instance, in 2014, AES Corporation announced to launch the world’s largest lithium-ion battery capable of providing 400 MW of power. This battery is expected to replace batteries of old gas plants, which were used for power generation. Moreover, in 2014, Tesla announced to build a battery plant known as “GigaFactory” in Nevada, U.S., which was expected to initiate the production of lithium-ion cell in 2017. This project is anticipated to reduce the price of Li-ion batteries owing to mass production.

The market is segmented based on component, end-use industry, and region. The component segment is divided into cathode, anode, electrolytic solution, and others (foils, binders, and separators). The end-use industry segment is categorized into electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial, and others (medical, military, and textile).

Some of the key players operating in this market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), LITEC Co., Ltd., A123 Systems, LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. The other players in the market (not included in the report) include Tesla, Johnson Controls International Plc., Saft Batteries, and BYD Company Ltd.

Key Benefits for Lithium Ion Battery Market :

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations of the global lithium ion battery market from 2017 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the global lithium ion battery market has been provided, and this helps can be useful for understanding the competitive scenario globally.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Lithium Ion Battery Key Market Segments :

By Component

Cathode

Anode

Electrolytic Solution

Others

By End-Use Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Smartphones & Tablet/PC

UPS

Others

Automotive

Car, Bus, & Truck

Scooter & Bike

Train & Aircraft

Industrial

Crane & Forklift

Mining Equipment

Smart Grid & Renewable Energy Storage

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

The report provides an overview of the lithium ion battery market.

Analysis of the drivers explains the factors contributing to the market growth, including an increase in insulin needed, an increase in vaccine demand, an improvement in health infrastructure, an increase in diseases, changing demographics, and health check-up packages. One of the primary challenges for the market is the illegal recycling of syringes and needles. Another is the difficulties associated with usage. Next, we will discuss government legislation in the market.

There is a section on the competitive landscape which highlights the main players in the market. This section includes a summary of the major domestic and foreign players in the market, along with their financial standing.

The report concludes with a section offering strategic recommendations for improving market share and increasing profitability for existing and potential players.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the lithium-ion battery market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

