India Energy Management Systems Market CAGR of 19.1% 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Indial Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

India Energy Management Systems Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider India Energy Management Systems Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, India Energy Management Systems Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The India energy management systems market size is expected to reach $2,145 million by 2023, from $635 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Energy management systems allow organizations to collect information on the energy use through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Through the data collected during asset monitoring can be utilized for effective reduction in energy consumption from non-essential assets, equipment and tools.

The demand for energy management systems is on a rapid increase in India, owing to initiative of government toward Smart Cities Mission project for upgradation and development of various infrastructure for the selected cities across the country, where the effective energy management solutions and energy storage solutions are required to are require for improvement, redevelopment, and extension of various utilities, infrastructure, and transportation.

Moreover, various leading global manufacturing companies invest toward the development of their manufacturing facilities in the country to capitalize over the Southeast Asian markets. The fast-growing Indian economy, as well as emergence of India’s manufacturing capabilities after China, are expected to provide lucrative business opportunities for the EMS market players during the forecast period.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Furthermore, energy management solutions aid in improving the overall energy consumption, monitoring, and enhancing the efficiency of the building. However, lack of awareness among long-term benefits of EMS solutions as well as tough efficient energy policies hinder the growth of India EMS market.

The India energy management systems market is segmented based on offering, service, component, type, end user, market vertical, and region. The offering segment is bifurcated into systems and services. By service, the market is broadly categorized into monitoring & control, implementation & integration, maintenance, and consulting & training.

Based on type, the market is segmented into home EMS, building EMS, and industrial EMS. By components, the India energy management systems market is classified into sensor, controller, software, and others. The end-user industry is divided into residential and commercial segment. Depending on the market vertical, the India EMS market is divided into power & energy, telecom & IT, manufacturing, enterprise, healthcare, and others.

The key players profiled in this report Atandra Energy Private Limited, Computer Maintenance and Services Company, Delta Electronics, INC., DEXMA Energy Management, Elconn Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd., Energy Management Solution of India (EMIS), Graphite Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Neptune India, Nikom InfraSolutions Pvt. Ltd., and Yokogawa India Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

System

Service

By Component

Sensor

Controller

Software

Others

By Service

Monitoring & Control

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance

Consulting & Training

By Type

Home Energy Management System

Building Energy Management System

Industrial Energy Management Systems

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Market Vertical

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

