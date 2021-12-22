Bariatric Surgery Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen 2030

Bariatric Surgery Market is valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market's future growth.

Bariatric surgery, also referred to as weight loss surgery, and is used as one of the main treatment procedures for obesity. In this procedure, the size of the stomach is reduced either by restricting the amount of food that the stomach can hold or by using a gastric band. The most common gastric procedure consists of an adjustable gastric band, gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch. Bariatric surgery is mostly recommended by the surgeon to the people having Body Mass Index (BMI) more than 40. It can be utilized to improve patient health with obesity, thereby lowering the risk of life-threatening diseases. Therefore, the usage of bariatric surgery is significantly growing around the world.

Furthermore, increasing cases of obesity, rising technological development in bariatric surgical devices, and growing number of FDA approvals for bariatric surgery devices are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data report on obesity, it is estimated that over 650 million world population were obese in 2016. Also, in 2017, the World Obesity Federation reported that more than 2.7 billion world population would be obese by the year 2025.

This, in turn, is expected to promote the demand for bariatric surgery all over the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world has caused much distress on individuals with obesity. The advent of pandemic has also radically changed the way of life and caused massive stress and significant mortality in the healthcare system. Though, the remote delivery of patient care through virtual care models, such as mobile and online modalities, extends the reach of services to individuals after bariatric surgery and mitigate weight regain or impairment in quality of life. Thus, the rapid incorporation of virtual care in bariatric surgery programs to deliver patients’ needs will create novel opportunities for clinical and implementational scientific research. Therefore, the market is experiencing significant growth in the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of treatment and health-related risks associated with surgery are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Bariatric Surgery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing obese population, coupled with the presence of a significant number of device manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in cases of obesity and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bariatric Surgery market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ethicon US, LLC

Medtronic PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Olympus Corp.

Allergan Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Cook Medical

Conmed Corporation

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Cousin Biotech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Devices:

Assisting Devices

Implantable Devices

By Procedure:

Adjustable Gastric Band

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion With Duodenal Switch

By Surgery:

Invasive Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgery

By End-User:

Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Hospital Pharmacies

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

