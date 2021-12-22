Medical Device Security Market Investigation Highlights Contribution by Leading Players, during 2021 2030

Medical Device Security market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Medical Device Security market by region.

Global Medical Device Security Market revenue is expected to reach $28.9 billion’ growing at a CAGR of 35.59% over the forecast period 2017-2023.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Overview:

Medical device companies and healthcare providers are facing threats in mobile and web applications’ and various network nodes. The healthcare industry’ medical device providers’ and individuals/patients are adopting a wide range of connected devices such as wearables’ backend system’ integration devices’ and automated equipment. These devices also vulnerable to attacks by hackers as these devices store and transfer health information on a regular basis. Furthermore’ the healthcare organizations are moving toward connected hospitals infrastructure to provide best-quality and on time services. The medical device security value chain players need to ensure high-end security in each layer of connected hospital infrastructure to increase patient experience and business footprints.

Market Analysis:

The increasing adoption rate of connected devices by consumers’ use of mobile health applications/devices (home care)’ government regulations’ lack of security testing on medical devices’ and increasing initiatives toward connected hospital are expected to drive the market. In addition’ lack of knowledge and access control’ pressure to meet production activities’ and standardization of technology are few challenges hampering the medical device security market growth.

According to Reportocean Research’ Global Medical Device Security Market revenue is expected to reach $28.9 billion’ growing at a CAGR of 35.59% over the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed by services’ solutions’ security type’ end-users’ regions’ and device type.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The security type segment includes cloud security’ wireless security’ application security’ and network security. Currently’ the cloud security segment is expected to play a vital role as both small and large healthcare organizations consider cloud security to be one of their key priorities in their businesses. The growing adoption of smart medical devices’ mobile health applications’ and investment in mobile platform have led the demand for mobile applications in the market. The service segment will hold the major market share by 2023 followed by solutions due to huge demand for various services from the healthcare and medical devices manufacturers. High-end services are required to manage the connected medical devices as multiple devices count rate is expected to increase in the near future.

Region Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America’ Europe’ Latin America’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa. The governments had been implementing new rules and regulations to protect the patient lives and sensitive data breaches from the hackers. The US’ Germany’ Canada’ France’ China’ and Japan are expected to outperform in terms of growth. Asia Pacific is set to be fastest growing region due to increasing investment activities’ FDI’ and private & public partnerships.

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles’ which include financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategy’ and views and competitive landscape. The major companies included in the report are IBM’ Microsoft’ Cisco’ GE Healthcare’ and Philips.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Medical Device Security Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions-(North America’ Europe’ Latin America’ MEA and Asia Pacific

Key Players Covered in the Report

IBM’ Microsoft’ Cisco’ GE Healthcare’ and Philips.





