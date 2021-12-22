Cardiovascular Devices Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report 2027

Cardiovascular Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 43 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is the major cause of mortality and morbidity all over the world. The CVDs are the diseases associated with the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and other heart conditions. Some of the main factors that lead to the prevalence of cardiovascular disease are the consumption of tobacco, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, which can raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

While, the high blood pressure, increased level of cholesterol levels, and diabetes are also causing cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the demand for cardiovascular devices is significantly rising as they are extensively used to treat and diagnose several heart diseases and associated health complications. Furthermore, the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases among people, along with escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, the occurred of death due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030.

Also, as per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610,000 die due to heart diseases in the United States every year. This, in turn, is expected to promote the demand for cardiovascular devices globally. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world has led to a rise in demand for cardiovascular devices and other essential medical supplies to prevent the spread of this pandemic and provide optimum care to the patient, which is further promoting the market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the high deployment & maintenance costs and stringent government regulations for product approval are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Cardiovascular Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of sophisticated surgical treatments, rising prevalence of CVDs, and the presence of a significant number of medical device manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, rising elderly population, and increasing incidences of cardiac arrest among people would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cardiovascular Devices market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott Laboratories

Cook Medical, Inc.

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

St. Jude Medical

Edwards Lifesciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Diagnostic and monitoring devices

Surgical Devices

By Application:

Coronary Heart Disease

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Stroke

Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

Others

By End-User:

Hospital

Cardiac Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

