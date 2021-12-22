Video Analytics Market Growth to Remain Stable during the Projection Period 2021 2030

Video Analytics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Video Analytics market by region.

Global Video Analytics Market – Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts to 2023

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Brief:

Video analytics refers to the use of algorithms to detect activities in a video from any location. The organizations can perform a real-time analysis of their customers through video analytics’ which gives them ample amount of time to understand their behavior and take necessary steps. It involves field-proven and expert deployment’ allowing the organizations to achieve significant developments in the video surveillance systems. Video analytics is helping security and public safety organizations in increasing their intelligence and investigative capabilities.

Product Analysis: Most of the organizations are gathering a huge amount of data by adopting video surveillance cameras. The gathered information can be analyzed by implementing video analytics solutions. These solutions enable the organizations and governments to improve the security and safety of the people and assets.

Market Analysis:

According to Reportocean Research’ it is estimated that the global video analytics market will witness a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on software and services’ deployment’ applications’ verticals’ and regions.

Technology Analysis:

Currently’ most of the companies are offering customized cloud-based video analytics solutions to their customers’ which would allow them in achieving real-time intelligent monitoring and improve the security by using automatic alerts. Several analytics companies are hugely investing in AI-based video analytics to build platforms’ sustainable business models’ and also developing machine learning based algorithms. The organizations are using incident detection’ perimeter intrusion management’ redaction software’ advanced search’ and facial recognition analytics to find accurate images and gather relevant information from various cameras’ which help them to find patterns and draw meaningful insights.

Regional Analysis:

North America is set to be the leading region followed by EMEA’ Asia Pacific’ and Latin America. Most of the video analytics companies have hugely invested in the region due to increase in demand for IP-based surveillance cameras’ video management software’ video analytics applications’ and cloud-based video analytics. This trend is expected to increase the North America video analytics market in the next 5 years. EMEA and Asia Pacific are set to be emerging markets for the key stakeholders as most of the large enterprises and SMEs are showing interest in setting-up cameras’ and are making significant investments in video analytics. In EMEA’ many industries have seen tremendous technological advancements in intelligent video processing such as image processing’ automatic detection of incidents’ and others.

Key Players:

Few of the key players included in the report are IBM’ Cisco’ Honeywell’ Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi)’ Axis Communication AB’ Avigilon

Corporation’ and Others.

Competitive Analysis and Benefits: Globally’ video analytics firms are acquiring start-up companies to extend their product & service portfolio and to expand their operations. This report provides an in-depth analysis of advanced technologies that are supporting the video analytics market growth’ and key investments with respect to regions and verticals.

The study covers and analyzes the “Global Video Analytics” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Key Players Covered in the Report

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR97

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR97

