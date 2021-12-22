Fuel Cell Market CAGR of 17.36% Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast Analysis 2030

Fuel Cell Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Fuel Cell Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Fuel Cell Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global fuel cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.36% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $8,643 million by 2022 from $2,894 million in 2015.

A fuel cell is a device that converts chemical energy into electrical energy through a chemical reaction of positively charged oxygen with hydrogen ion or another oxidizing agent. Fuel cells are different for batteries, as they require a source of fuel and oxygen or air to continue the chemical reaction. Fuel cells can produce electricity continuously for a long time as these inputs are supplied.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Fuel cells have a higher efficiency as compared to gas or diesel engines. Fuel cells operate silently as compared to others engines. They are therefore suited for use within buildings such as hospitals and others. Fuel cells eliminate pollution caused by burning fossil fuels. Fuel cells do not need conventional fuels such as oil or gas and can therefore reduce economic dependence on oil producing countries, creating greater energy security for the user nation.

The fuel cell market is expected to register a substantial growth in the near future, attributed to strict government regulations to curtail increasing pollution. Moreover, increase in the distributed power system and high efficiency of fuel cells are the drivers for the fuel cell market. However, factors such as lack of fuel cell infrastructure and high cost of catalyst leading to a higher cost of fuel cells are likely to restrain the growth of the fuel cell market. Demand for fuel cell vehicles and new technology in fuel cells are opportunities for fuel cell market.

The report segments the fuel cell market on the basis of application, type, and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into stationary, portable, and transport. Based on type, the market is divided into solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC), Hydrogen fuel cell, polymer exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC), molten carbonate fuel cell (MCFC), phosphoric acid fuel cell (PAFC), and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product Type

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

Others (Direct Methanol Fuel Cells, Alkaline Fuel Cells, Direct Carbon Fuel Cells)

By Application

Portable

Stationary

Transport

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

