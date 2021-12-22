Collagen Peptides Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2030

Collagen Peptides Market is valued approximately USD 528.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Collagen peptide is a normal protein produced in the body to avoid dermal layers of the skin from developing skin folds. Collagen peptide has rich source of protein and healthy nutrition to recover the health of bones. It is also used as cosmetic or medical collagen in diverse skin creams and treatments to reduce wrinkles and moisturize skin. The global Collagen Peptides market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary lockdown in various countries along with manufacturing as well as supply chain is at halt. However rising demand for collagen peptides for medical applications, increasing use of collagen peptides in the food & beverage industry as well as cosmetic and personal care products using collagen peptides are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the introduction of new products with Collagen Peptides and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in October 2019, German based Gelita AG signed an agreement with US-based bio design company, Geltor for the development of first ingestible animal-free collagen proteins that will be launched in late 2020. In these agreement Geltor will design and produce the premium biodesinged collagen, while Gelita will conduct clinical research and commercialize the product. Whereas, consumer shift toward vegan diets is the major factor restraining the growth of global Collagen Peptides market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Collagen Peptides market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the technological advancements in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tessenderlo Group

Gelita AG

Holista CollTech Ltd.

Darling Ingredients

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd

Gelnex

Lapi Gelatine Spa

Weishardt

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Collagen Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Application:

Food & Beverages

Nutritional Products

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

by Source:

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

