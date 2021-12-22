Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast 2030

Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

. Veterinary diagnostics are the tests that diagnose and recognize several diseases in animals. The advanced technologies and methods designed for human diagnostics are also used widely in veterinary diagnostics. Veterinary diagnostics with Point-Of-Care (POC) allows physicians to achieve real-time, lab quality diagnostic results within minutes. The global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic to diagnosis several diseases in animal body.

The growth in the companion animal population, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, advantages of POCT and increasing pet care expenditure is the factor responsible for the growth of the market over the forecaste period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in November 2019, US-based Zoetis acquired ZNLabs, a full-service veterinary clinical reference laboratory to expand diagnostics footprint and enhances value proposition to veterinary customers. However, high cost of veterinary imaging systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of companion animals, growing veterinary healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for animal-derived food products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis, Inc.

Virbac

Heska Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Anipoc, Ltd.

Carestream Health, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Technology:

Clinical Biochemistry

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

By End-User:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes

Home Care Settings

By Application:

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Virology

Parasitology

Others

By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

