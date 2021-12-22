Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast Analysis 2030

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market is valued approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is the molecular biology techniques such as the sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, cloning, and so on. Nucleic acid isolation and purification are used in various applications such as life science research, genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics and forensics. Nucleic acid isolation and purification is used for infectious disease research, thus highly demanded for the recent COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The increasing R&D activities, rising technological advancements and automation encourages the growth of Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market.

For instance: as per the Ministry of Science & Technology Government of India, the Gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) in the India has been consistently increasing over the years and has nearly tripled from Rs. 39,437.77 crores (USD 5.2 billion) in 2007- 08 to Rs. 1,13,825.03 crores (USD 15.02 billion) in 2017-18. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 07th January 2019, German-based Qiagen N.V. launched QIAcube Connect, a next generation with complete automation for nucleic acid extraction and purification for sample processing in research labs. However, high cost of automated instruments is the major factor restraining the growth of global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffman-La Roche AG

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGAA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

By Method:

Column-based Isolation and Purification

Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification

Reagent-based Isolation and Purification

Other

By Type:

Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

Total RNA Isolation and Purification

Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

microRNA Isolation and Purification

PCR Cleanup

Others

By Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

