Enterprise Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2030

Enterprise Software Defined Networking (SDN) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Enterprise Software Defined Networking (SDN) market by region.

Enterprise SDN” market will witness a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Brief:

Software Defined Networking (SDN) is a new approach that removes the static and complex nature of legacy distributed network architecture through abstraction of higher level functionality. The main aim of SDN is to allow administrators and network engineers to respond quickly to the changing business requirements. SDN offers a console interface’ where professionals can manage’ provision’ and break down networks without having to set up physical devices (e.g. switches).

The large enterprises serving a huge number of users at any point of time’ has a need for complexnetworks and infrastructure support. Hence’ the adoption of SDN in such enterprises is expected to improve the IT infrastructure. Rising network complexity and operational challenges have led the enterprises to deploy SDN’ which are expected to improve network agility’ automation’ and reduce the cost of network operations.

Market Analysis

According to Reportocean Research’ the “Enterprise SDN” market will witness a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The market is segmented by product types’ enterprise type’ verticals’ and regions. The increasing implementation rate of cloud technology’ evolving convergence systems’ rising adoption of IoT technology’ and mobile applications are driving the market growth. Product type segment covers software’ hardware’ and services & applications.The services & application segment is expected to hold more than 50% of the market share by 2022.

Verticals Analysis

The verticals covered in the report are Manufacturing’ BFSI’ Retail’ Education’ Healthcare’ and other verticals. Globally’ the manufacturing industry is set to be the leading vertical for SDN market growth followed by retail. The manufacturing industry revenue is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2022. Globally’ the rising adoption rate of digital technologies’ online business services’ connected devices’ and cloud technology in the various industry sectors are expected to support the market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Analysis

The report reveals the adoption and demand rate of SDN in various regions like the Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa. The Americas is the leading market for SDN key stakeholders and growing advanced technology landscape’ investment from the enterprises’ & changing customer demands have made the region to be dominant in the enterprise SDN market. The Americas market revenue is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2022. Europe is the second leading region followed by Asia Pacific and MEA.

Key Players & Competitive Analysis:

The key players included in the report are VMware Inc.’ Cisco Systems Inc.’ HP’ Alcatel-Lucent’ Ericsson’ Big Switch Networks’ Brocade Communication Systems’ Pluribus Networks’ and others. At present’ the SDN value chain players are focusing on upgrading their products/services with new features to meet the customer demands. The increasing demand from the larger enterprises and SMEs has brought the new business opportunities for key stakeholders.

Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the demand and the adoption rate of SDN hardware’ software’ and services & applications in various industries at the global level.

The study covers and analyzes the “Enterprise SDN” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for key players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions-Americas’ Europe’ Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Key Players Covered in the Report

VMware’ Inc.’ Cisco Systems’ Inc.’ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP’ Huawei Technologies Co.’ Ltd.’ Alcatel-Lucent SA’ Ericsson’ Big Switch Networks’ Inc.’ Plexxi Inc.’ Pica8 Inc.’ & Pluribus Networks.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

