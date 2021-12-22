Blockchain Supply Chain Market CAGR of 80.2% 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Blockchain supply chain market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the blockchain supply chain market by region.

The global blockchain supply chain market size was valued at $93.16 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach $9,852.91 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 80.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43226

Increase in need for supply chain transparency, proliferation of e-commerce industry and rise in demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions are some of the factors expected to boost the blockchain supply chain market growth. The blockchain technology decentralizes the transaction management by replacing middleman with secure digital records.

Blockchain synchronizes all transactions and data across the supply chain network instead of being managed by central intermediary. Blockchain makes it possible for all the entities involved in the supply chain network to share and agree upon key business transactions and information. However, lack of awareness about this technology and scarcity of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the growth of the blockchain supply chain market during the forecast period.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43226

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. The platform segment dominated the overall blockchain supply chain market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the service segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of services segment is attributed to the rise in adoption of consulting and implementation services for blockchain technology by various enterprises worldwide.

In term of application, the market is bifurcated into smart contracts, payment & settlement, product traceability, inventory monitoring, compliance management, and others. The product traceability segment was the highest contributor to the global blockchain supply chain market in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Various industries including healthcare and food & beverages are adopting blockchain technology to trace the products at various stages in the supply chain and this is expected to drive the product traceability segment growth in coming years. Smart contracts application segment is projected to rise with highest CAGR during the forecast period. The smart contracts automate the contract execution in the supply chain and eliminates the need for intermediaries.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43226

By industry vertical, the retail industry segment dominated the overall blockchain supply chain market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to strong adoption of blockchain technology by retail market players in their supply chains. The study includes blockchain supply chain market analysis for all the mentioned segments across geographies.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global blockchain supply chain industry during the forecast period.

Based on application, the product traceability segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. Further, smart contracts application segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR growth in the market.

Based on industry vertical, the retail industry generated the highest revenue in 2017 and the healthcare industry is expected to grow with highest CAGR.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period. With the significant growth of the market, the blockchain supply chain market outlook looks positive for coming years.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43226

Many enterprises are expected to enter the market in near future with the expected lucrative growth of the market. Some of the key market players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, AWS Inc. Huawei Accenture Plc., Auxesis Group, TIBCO Software, and BTL Group. The study also includes blockchain supply chain market trends, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43226

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43226

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Browse some reports:

Virtual Reality SDK Software Market

UX Software Market

Virtual Reality SDK Software Market

Virtual Reality Marketplace Software Market

Virtual Machine Software Market

Video Streaming Media Software Market

Video Production Company Services Market

Video Advertising Software Market

Vendor Risk Management Market

Vehicle Wash Service Market

Waste Management Service Market

Vulnerability Management Software Market

Vulnerability Assessment Service Provider Services Market

VR Training Simulator Software Market

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/