Serverless Architecture Market CAGR of 27.9% 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Serverless Architecture Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Serverless Architecture Market by region.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled, “Serverless Architecture Market by Deployment Model, Application, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,”the global serverless architecture market size was valued at $3,105.64 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,988.07 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Serverless architecture is one of the fastest growing cloud service models, as the technology has reduced the need to maintain physical infrastructure and systems software. In additions, the growth of serverless architecture market can be attributed to benefits such as the high scalability & performance and the payment on the basis of resources consumed by application among the organizations. The technology has opened up several opportunities for developers focused to build apps using more dynamic and scalable cloud-native architecture and can further free up resources for business initiatives toward greater business values. Heavy demand for innovative mobile apps and growth in app development market serve as the major factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, rise in shift from DevOps to serverless computing and increase in need to reduce infrastructure burdens positively impact the market growth. However, certain issues with third-party APIs such as security & compliance concerns, lock-in problems, and architecture complexities are some factors that hinder the serverless architecture market growth.

The large enterprises segment dominated the serverless architecture market in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its superior capabilities to run real-time applications on a massive scale in a rapid manner. In addition, large-sized organizations have been adopting serverless for critical tasks, such as data processing and essential web applications.

Furthermore, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to cost and reduced infrastructure benefits possessed by this architecture. In addition, more number of SMEs are expected to move toward the adoption of serverless technology, as it removes infrastructure management burdens and reduces costs for redundant infrastructure, which are their major concerns.

The global serverless industry was led by the IT & telecom industry in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the media & entertainment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the significant adoption of serverless architecture among developers to get completely rid of concerns associated with operating system, server management, billing, and many more. In addition, number of benefits offered to web developers, including faster time-to-market, high scalability, and lower expenses boost the market growth.

In 2017, the global serverless architecture was dominated by North America, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the serverless architecture market in thisregion include high adoption of cloud infrastructure solutions and rise in penetration of IoT devices. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to growth of the application development market across the developing countries such as China, India, and Japan in the region. In addition, surge in penetration of IoT-based devices in the region possess significant serverless architecture market opportunity.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43235

Key Findings of the Serverless Architecture Market:

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment led the serverless architecture market in terms of revenue in 2017.

By deployment model, the public cloud accounted for the highest serverless architecture market share in 2017.

Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Depending on industry vertical, the media & entertainment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global serverless architecture industry analysis include some of the key market players such as Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Tibco Software, and Twilio.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

