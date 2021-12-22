Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by 2030

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is valued approximately USD 266 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

;-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1044

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Over the Counter (OTC) drugs are also referred as non-prescription medicines, as these can be bought without doctor’s prescriptions. OTC drugs are safe if they are dispensed as per the instructions given by healthcare professionals. OTC drugs are normally regulated according to their active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) instead of final products. By regulating APIs rather than specific drug formulations, government bodies allow manufacturers the autonomy to formulate ingredients, or mixtures of materials, into proprietary combinations. Also, it contains non-nutrient chemicals, which offers biological benefit to the body.

Further, the demand for disinfectant products is remarkably growing, as a preventive measure for COVID-19, which has resulted in the rise in demand for OTC drugs & painkillers. That is the short-term impact to market growth. As the production of OTC drugs is less significant due to the lockdown in various countries. Thus, it has forced the companies to develop the post-COVID strategies to avoid decline and promote market growth in the near future. Increasing consumption of dietary supplements, improvement in lifestyle and age-related diseases and growing awareness regarding general health concerns are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report@;-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1044

For instance, according to Council for Responsible Nutrition, the U.S.-based trade association, about 76% of Americans of all of all ages are using dietary supplements, an increase of around 64% from 2008. Among all ages, the adults aged 55 & above consume the dietary supplements most, which is about 80% in 2017 increased from 74% since 2016. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, stringent regulatory policies by governing bodies and lack of seamless reclassification of drugs are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the trend among pharmaceutical companies to switch from Rx to OTC drugs and increasing consumption of dietary supplements in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to growing awareness among individuals about the use of OTC drugs to cure minor health issues, especially in China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Perrigo Company PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report@

;-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1044

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Cough, Cold, and Flu Products

Analgesics

Dermatology Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Vitamins, Mineral, and Supplements (VMS)

Weight-loss/Dietary Products

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report@;-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1044

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com