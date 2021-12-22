Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market CAGR of 11.8% 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market by region.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled,”GIS software Market by Component, Type of GIS Software, Function, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025″ the global GIS software market size was valued at $3.24 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $7.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Surge in investment in GIS based infrastructure by government, rise in demand for GIS solutions in development of smart cities and urban planning, increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, and proliferation of spatial data & need for analyzing are some of the key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global market. However, availability of open-source GIS software and high cost are expected to hamper the growth of the GIS software market.

The desktop GIS software segment dominated GIS software market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for user-friendliness in the organizations. However, while conducting the GIS software market analysis, the GIS software as a service (SaaS) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The navigation and telematics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to greater prospect of GIS software to facilitate the association of data such as real-time weather and weather systems, temperatures on the road and planned road closures to provide a realistic and holistic view. The growth in amount of telematics data and need to visualize & analyze this information drives the GIS software market growth. Moreover, mapping function accounted for the highest GIS software market share in 2017.

The GIS software market is witnessing the trend of implementation of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in the GIS software. Further, the adoption of 3D based urban mapping is also witnessing prompt growth due to transformation of 2D to 3D mapping of smart cities. The emerging trend of development of 4D GIS software is also anticipated to impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, skill development of staff, regulations and geospatial data barriers, and high maintenance cost of database are some of the major challenges in the adoption of GIS software.

Furthermore, GIS software vendors are focusing on enhancing the user interface to improve user accessibility on smartphones for enterprise mobility. Integration of machine learning, and AI with GIS solutions are expected to enhance the analytics. Machine learning capabilities within the GIS software include classification, clustering and prediction which can be extensively applied in the business processes.

For instance, Geoscape data products provided rich building and tree coverage data at a national scale for Australia, extracted and classified from over 200 terabytes of satellite imagery by using machine learning capabilities. Mapping as a service and spatial analytics are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for GIS software market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the GIS software Market:

By component, the software segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.

In 2017, the desktop GIS segment accounted for the highest revenue in the type of GIS software category.

By function, the navigation and telematics segment is projected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the transportation and logistics segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on region, North America led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.

Some of the key players operating in the GIS software industry include ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Bentley System, and Caliper.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43275

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

