Mainframe Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast 2030

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Mainframe Market by Type and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global mainframe market size was valued at $2,094.12 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,906.61 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample PDF at: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

Mainframes play a crucial role in business critical applications to handle large number of databases and transaction volumes and considered ideal solutions for increasing trends in the digital business environment. Increase in IoT landscape, surge in number of large data, and rise in demand for high-performance computing mainframe environments boost the mainframe market growth. However, certain factors such as high costs, and shortage of mainframe skills restrain the growth of the mainframe industry. Various key players have been upgrading and launching new mainframe solutions to offers innovative solutions across different industry verticals and also giving competitive edge to each other in the market.For instance, Fujitsu updated its GS21 series of mainframe products and launched the product named as Fujitsu Server GS21 3600 model group and the Fujitsu Server GS21 3400 model group. The new offerings are known to have 20% better CPU performance compared to the previous models, while reducing the space required for the equipment to about 40% at the same time. Such improvements have been enabling business verticals to tackle the expanded data volumes and advancements of digitalization.

Get our Request sample copy of the report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

According to market analysis, the Z systems accounted for the global mainframe market share in 2017, as these systems are widely adopted by different industry verticals, including government, banking, and insurance owing to its exceptional benefits such as costs savings, high reliability, and sharper focus.Furthermore, GS series and other mainframes are expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in shift toward domestic player products, which make it a major mainframe market opportunity. For instance, companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Inspur Co. Ltd. have partnered with several bank IT departments for mainframe installations.

The global mainframe industry was led by the BFSI industry in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. A study has shown that around 23 of the 25 top U.S. retailers run on mainframe systems, which is further expected to face higher demand in the upcoming years and is considered as a major opportunity for the market.

In 2017, the global mainframe market was dominated by North America, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include high mainframe spending among financial organizations and retail industry supported by rise in number of online transactions and increase in adoption of mainframes. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in ICT spending among government and BFSI industry in developing countries in the region. In addition, well-established IT & telecom industry in the region possess significant growth capabilities.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

Key Finding of the Mainframe Market:

Based on region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Z systems accounted for the highest mainframe market share in 2017.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global mainframe market analysis include some of the key market players such as BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Browse some reports:

Webinar Software Platforms Market

Web Developer Services Market

Web Application Firewall Software Market

Wearable App Development Company Services Market

Academic Advising Software Market

Global 409A Valuations Providers Service Market

3D Printing Construction Material Market

3D Mapping and Modeling in the Intelligence and Defense Communities Market

3D Mapping and Modeling in Mapping Market Size

3D Mapping and Modeling in Game Market

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market

Worship Software Market

Workflow Software Market

Workday Financial Management Service Market

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/