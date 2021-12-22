Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report 2030

Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 0.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw861

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Deep brain simulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure used in the treatment of various neurological disorders such as debilitating motor symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease (PD), essential tremor and dystonia. DBS therapy is generally advised to the patients who do not respond to medicines for five years. In this therapy, electrodes are inserted in particular areas of affected brain, which delivers electrical impulses that control abnormal impulses. Further, this treatment is permitted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for patients who cannot have epilepsy surgery, that separates or eliminates the part of the brain that causes seizures.

Rise in prevalence of neurological disease such as Parkinson, surging investment for neurological R&D, and escalating demand for minimally invasive techniques due to enhanced patient outcomes are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, it is estimated that the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease to be approximately 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015 and it would reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson’s by 2040. Also, numerous Parkinson’s Disease Foundation reveals that approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of deep brain simulation devices across the world. However, the availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries and stringent regulatory framework are some major factors expected to impede the growth of global deep brain simulation devices market over the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw861



The regional analysis of global Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of patients diagnosed with Parkinson, along with the wide availability of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders aided with unmet demand for effective and long-term solutions in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

NeuroPace, Inc.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw861

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

By Application:

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Essential Tremor

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw861

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw861

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com