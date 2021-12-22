Cyber Security Market CAGR of 11.9% 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

Cyber Security Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cyber Security Market by region.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Cyber Security Market by Component, Solution/Offerings, Deployment Type, User Type, and Industry Verticals: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the cyber security market was valued at $104.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $258.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Global cyber security market trends include rise in malware and phishing threats and increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD among organizations are the key drivers for the market. In addition, growth in demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions is also one of the major factors fueling the cyber security market growth. Moreover, huge growth in the number of devices and the amount of bandwidth enterprises are leveraging is forcing them to seek solutions that are scalable and can eliminate the need to backhaul security to the corporate office. However, constant need to conform to cyber security industry standards, regulations, and complexities of device security are some of the major factors hampering the market growth.

Furthermore, cyber security activities are now being prioritized and aligned to strategic business activities to minimize the damage of IT resources, which provides a major growth opportunity for the market. Also, increasing need for strong authentication techniques is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Based on component, the solutions segment dominated the overall cyber security market size in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in need to monitor external and in-house threats for large as well as small & medium enterprises. Further, the services segment is also expected to grow at a rapid pace throughout the forecast years.

North America dominated the overall cyber security market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to growth in dependency on Internet and social media platforms. Moreover, increase in usage of cloud, mobile data, and digitization has also boosted the demand for cyber security solutions in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Cyber Security Market:

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the global cyber security market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low maintenance cost, which is majorly preferred by small & medium enterprises.

Based on user type, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue for cyber security market share in 2017, the growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the major focus on implementing effective security solutions by large enterprises.

Based on cyber security industry vertical, the BFSI sector dominated the overall cyber security market in 2017 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this sector is mainly attributed to the increase in need for providing sealed security and digital privacy in financial institutions. In addition, increase in adoption of smartphones, internet banking, and cloud are fueling the market growth in this sector.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited, and others.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

