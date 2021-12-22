In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market Share, Size Global Production, Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2030

Fetal Monitoring Devices Market is valued approximately USD 1688.7 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market's future growth.

A fetal monitoring device is a fundamental device which is used for monitoring uterine contractions during labor. It is a diagnostic tool that is used to monitor the movement and the heart rate of the fetus and maternal contractions. It has prominent application in monitoring the health of unborn baby to ensure a safe birth and includes monitoring of chronic lung diseases, mental retardation, neonatal diseases, hypothermia, vision & hearing problems, and jaundice.

The global burden of COVID-19 results in larger demand of fetal monitoring devices to monitor health of fetus and maternal contraction and ensure whether child is infected of corona or not. It has huge demand across the globe due to the prominent offering before the child birth, therefore the global rise in birth rates and preterm births is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista 2017, Nigeria accounts for the largest share in the fertility rate with over 6.49 children per women, followed by Angola, Mali, Burundi, Somalia that is 6.16, 6.01, 5.99, and 5.80 children per women, respectively. In addition, favorable government initiative for providing better healthcare facilities to pregnant women is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of equipment and stringent regulatory procedures associated with the use of Fetal monitoring devices is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Fetal Monitoring Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of favorable government initiatives along with adoption of advanced technology in Fetal monitoring devices market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising birth rates and preterm births in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fetal Monitoring Devices market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Analogic Corporation

Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

Ge Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthcare

Covidien PLC

Arjohuntleigh

Neoventa Medical AB

Natus Medical Incorporated

Spacelabs Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Instruments & consumables

Software

By Portability:

Non-Portable system

Portable System

By Method:

Non-Invasive Method

Invasive Method

By Application:

Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring

By End-user:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

