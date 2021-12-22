Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming Market Conditions: Competitors, Clinical Trials, and Pipelines for Diagnostics, Treatments, Cell Therapies And Vaccines During 2030

Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming market by region.

Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming” market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Cloud gaming or gaming on demand is an online gaming that offers frictionless and direct playability. Basically’ there are two types of cloud gaming – file streaming and video streaming. At present’ Asia Pacific is set to be the most attractive destination for business expansion/investment for key stakeholders across the globe. The increasing internet dependent population’ government initiatives’ rising FDI’ and economic growth are few factors that are making Asia Pacific an emerging market for all kind of players. Over the past few years’ the cloud gaming has seen a positive growth mainly driven by the increase in the online gamers in the region and improved gaming technology by the companies. The market is witnessing an increased adoption of next generation technologies and the ever-increasing popularity of PCs and electronic devices are also supporting the cloud gaming market in the region.

Currently’ although the cloud gaming market is at an emerging stage’ it is growing rapidly due to the increasing internet penetration’ increase in the number of gamers’ and rapidly growing smartphone shipments in the region. The cloud gaming market has brought great business growth opportunities for various stakeholders such as mobile operators’ content providers’ content publishers’ mobile app developers’ OEMs & network vendors’ service providers’ brands’ advertisers’ and investors. The Asia Pacific cloud gaming market is segmented into gaming audience’ devices’ technologies’ and countries. The social media games and mobile games are contributing the major share to the overall market as these two channels consist of a huge customer base. The countries covered in the report are ANZ’ China’ India’ Indonesia’ Japan’ Malaysia’ Singapore’ South Korea’ Taiwan’ Thailand’ and Others.

According to Reportocean Research’ the “Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming” market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The increasing mobile and internet subscriber base’ increase in the gaming audience’ government initiatives related to infrastructure activities’ increase in the development of new technologies’ and decrease in piracy are the major drivers for the market growth. Further’ the increasing growth rate of 3G and 4G technologies is expected to support the cloud gaming market growth in the region. The players included in the report are Sony’ Nintendo’ Microsoft’ NVIDIA’ Samsung’ LG’ etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

ANZ’China’India’Indonesia’

Japan’ Malaysia’Singapore’ South Korea’Taiwan’Thailand

Report Summary – Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming Market

From the past 10 years’ there is a drastic change in the gaming market. The traditional video gaming market is moving towards the declining stage’ where the gaming players are drastically seeing a negative impact on their gaming revenue. In Asia Pacific’ major drivers for cloud gaming market growth are smartphones and electronic devices penetration’ growing number of the gaming audience’ and low cost of cloud gaming.

Asia Pacific cloud gaming market is analyzed based on gaming audience’ devices’ technologies’ and countries. Gaming audience segment is further divided into social gamers’ serious gamers’ and core gamers. The social gamers hold the major market share in Asia Pacific cloud gaming market followed by core gamers.

In devices segment’ smartphones are the leading gaming devices in cloud gaming market followed by tablets’ console units’ PCs and smart TVs.

In technologies segment’ data streaming technology will hold the major market share in cloud gaming market followed by server technology. Gaming-as-a-Service is set to be the emerging technology. The countries covered include ANZ’ China’ India’ Indonesia’ Japan’ Malaysia’ Singapore’ South Korea’ Taiwan’ Thailand’ and Others. China is the leading country for Asia Pacific cloud gaming market growth followed by Japan and South Korea.

The Asia Pacific cloud gaming market is expected to reach $1’123.9 million by 2022′ growing at a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. In Asia Pacific’ increasing online gaming population’ internet user base’ and emerging gaming technologies such as e-learning’ machine learning’ gaming analytics are the major drivers for the cloud gaming market growth.

The digital infrastructure development in the region is expected to support the cloud gaming market in the upcoming years. Few of the major players in Asia Pacific include Sony’ Nintendo’ Microsoft’ NVIDIA’ Samsung’ LG’ etc.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Sony Corporation’Nintendo Co Ltd’ Microsoft’NVIDIA’Samsung Electronics’LG’ Other Prominent Vendors’ Amazon Web Services’ Google’ IBM’ Razer Inc’ Ubitus Inc’ Zynga Inc

