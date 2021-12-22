Smart Stadium Market CAGR of 23.1% 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Smart Stadium Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Stadium Market by region.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Smart Stadium Market by Component, Application, and Deployment Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,”the global smart stadium market size was valued at $4,192.1 million in 2017, and the market forecast is projected to reach $ 22,101.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Increased focus on fan engagement and ongoing efforts to enhance their experience among the sports arenas, initiatives for energy-efficient buildings, and government regulations of public safety & security in stadium majorly drive the growth of the global smart stadium market size. However, the high initial investment costs, longer wait for ROI and security concerns associated with connected devices restrain the growth of the smart stadium industry.

Recently, Amsterdam Innovation Arena collaborated with several partners to innovate its infrastructure for enhanced fan experience. They have collaborated with giant companies such as Microsoft, Philips Lighting, Huawei, along with the municipality of Amsterdam. In addition, FIFA World Cup Russia used the MIFARE products of NXP Semiconductors N.V., one of the key players of smart stadium market to bring secure and contactless ticketing to the matches.

Its chip less solution was embedded inside the match tickets aimed to provide fans with fast, safe, and hassle-free access to Russias spectacular World Cup stadiums. This NFC technology solutions were equipped with a smart RFID chip, commonly known as NXPs MIFARE Ultralight EV1 contactless IC, which features an authenticity check with the help of a special originality signature to prevent illicit trading and ticket fraud.

As a result, the smart stadium ticketing solutions provided the FIFA World Cup organizers a transparent view of these grey markets. Similarly, AT&T provided stadiums with cutting-edge technology in Arlington, Texas. The company provided a digital interactive experience for fans by high-speed internet connectivity and kiosk solutions and signage.

According to smart stadium market analysis, the on-premise based smart stadium solutions dominated the global market in 2017, as on premise solutions provide better and flexible maintenance of servers and continuous system. Furthermore, cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for cloud-based analytics solutions and large storage solutions which can store terabytes of data, such as enormous 4K video files and many more which make it a major smart stadium market opportunity.

The global smart stadium industry was led by the public safety and security segment in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the building automation management segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

In 2017, the global smart stadium market was dominated by Europe, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in sports league culture and increase ICT spending in sports infrastructure among developing countries in the region.

Key Findings Of The Study

By deployment type, the cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global market during the forecast period.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest smart stadium market share among other regions.

Based on application, the public safety and security segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global smart stadium market include some of the key market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, GP Smart Stadium, Ericsson, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Schneider Electric SE.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

