Worldwide Cloud Automation Market To Record A Robust Growth Rate For The COVID-19 Period During 2030

Worldwide Cloud Automation market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Worldwide Cloud Automation market by region.

The “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in enterprises landscape has been increasing the workloads. Balancing the workload and reducing the operational cost have become the key elements for the enterprises to achieve the greater revenue and meet the customer needs. The adoption of cloud automation in industry verticals will help to improve the operational activities’ reduce the operational costs’ improve business agility’ and improve the productivity.

The segments include deployment models’ services’ solutions’ verticals’ and regions. The deployment models include private’ public’ and hybrid. In the cloud automation market’ public cloud continues to witness a healthy growth. Private cloud is also expected to hold the second position followed by hybrid cloud in the cloud automation market.

Region segments cover North America’ Latin America’ Western Europe’ Central Eastern Europe’ Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Further’ each region is analyzed by leading countries – North America: the US’ Canada; Latin America: Brazil’ Mexico and Others; Western Europe: the UK’ Germany’ Others; Central Eastern Europe: Poland’ Turkey’ Russia and Others; Asia Pacific: Singapore’ India’ China’ and Others. Finally’ MEA: GCC and Africa. The Americas region is expected to outperform for the cloud automation market.

The report helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity’ regional market opportunity’ challenges’ current market trends’ future market trends’ evolution’ technology roadmap’ etc.) of the cloud automation market.

The key players covered in the report are Cisco System’ Inc.’ Dell’ IBM’ EMC Corporation’ HP’ CA Technologies Inc.’ etc.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Region :North America’ Western Europe’Asia Pacific’Centeral Eastern Europe’Latin America’MEA

Countries: Germany’ Singapore’India’China’Pland’Russia’Turkey’Brazil’Mexico’Africa’GCC

Globally’ most of the organizations are moving towards the adoption of various cloud deployment models in their business. The increasing adoption rate of smart technologies in enterprises landscape has led the demand for cloud automation. In the current market scenario’ cloud automation is a new concept. The digital technologies’ IoT technologies’ and advanced technologies in enterprises have been creating a massive amount of data and enterprises are struggling to manage their workload in order to respond to the changing business models and consumer demands. Thus’ cloud automation is set to play a key role in the cloud environment’ but still’ most of the businesses are worried to migrate their data to the cloud.

The “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The cloud automation market is analyzed based on five segments: deployment models’ services’ solutions’ regions’ and verticals. The deployment models include public’ private’ and hybrid. The public cloud is expected to play a key role in the cloud automation market. In the next couple of years’ hybrid cloud is predicted to hold a handsome market share.

Services segment include strategic advisory & consulting services’ implementation’ management’ and maintenance. Solutions segment include automated cloud dev/test’ automated cloud migration’ and automated cloud recovery solutions. Region-wise’ North America is set to be the leading region followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific’ Singapore’ China’ and India together hold more than 60% of the market share. Verticals segment includes BFSI’ telecom’ manufacturing’ retail’ transportation’ energy & utilities.

Key Players Covered in the Report

VMware’ Computer Sciences Corp(CSC)’Amazon.com’Google Inc’HP Inc’Microsoft Corporation’ Oracle Corporation’ Citrix Systems Inc’Cisco Systems Inc’ LogicWorks’ Cloud Velox’ Clous Automation Solutions’Opex Software

