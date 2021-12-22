Taiwan Air Force takes delivery of 2nd Brave Eagle Advanced Jet Trainer

Taiwan's second Brave Eagle started service in Taitung Wednesday. Taiwan's second Brave Eagle started service in Taitung Wednesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s second indigenous “Brave Eagle” Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT) arrived at an Air Force base in Taitung County on Wednesday (Dec. 22), ready for service.

During the morning, three aircraft flew from the Qingchuangang Air Force Base in Taichung City, where the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業) had manufactured them, to Zhihang Air Force Base, CNA reported.

A total of 66 “Brave Eagle” jet trainers should be in service in 2026 at the latest, replacing the United States-built F-5s, which have served Taiwan for at least 35 years and have been plagued by fatal accidents.

Wednesday’s event featured the first mass-produced AJT, which was commissioned in November, along with the second one and one of the original aircraft developed for research purposes.

With China stepping up its intimidation of Taiwan by sending its military planes into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on an almost daily basis, Taipei has emphasized local production of a wide variety of weapons systems, from submarines to missiles.

The Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday that since the beginning of 2021, it had counted 940 intrusions by Chinese military aircraft.