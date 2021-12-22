Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Air Force takes delivery of 2nd Brave Eagle Advanced Jet Trainer

Aircraft to be stationed in Taitung County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/22 13:47
Taiwan's second Brave Eagle started service in Taitung Wednesday. 

Taiwan's second Brave Eagle started service in Taitung Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s second indigenous “Brave Eagle” Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT) arrived at an Air Force base in Taitung County on Wednesday (Dec. 22), ready for service.

During the morning, three aircraft flew from the Qingchuangang Air Force Base in Taichung City, where the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業) had manufactured them, to Zhihang Air Force Base, CNA reported.

A total of 66 “Brave Eagle” jet trainers should be in service in 2026 at the latest, replacing the United States-built F-5s, which have served Taiwan for at least 35 years and have been plagued by fatal accidents.

Wednesday’s event featured the first mass-produced AJT, which was commissioned in November, along with the second one and one of the original aircraft developed for research purposes.

With China stepping up its intimidation of Taiwan by sending its military planes into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on an almost daily basis, Taipei has emphasized local production of a wide variety of weapons systems, from submarines to missiles.

The Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday that since the beginning of 2021, it had counted 940 intrusions by Chinese military aircraft.
Brave Eagle
Brave Eagle AJT
advanced jet trainer
Zhihang Air Force Base
AIDC
Air Force

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan ADIZ on day of referendum
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan ADIZ on day of referendum
2021/12/18 12:06
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
2021/12/05 17:10
Taiwan Air Force to receive 1st mass-produced Brave Eagle jet trainer
Taiwan Air Force to receive 1st mass-produced Brave Eagle jet trainer
2021/11/29 09:41
President says F-16Vs symbolize steadfast Taiwan-US partnership
President says F-16Vs symbolize steadfast Taiwan-US partnership
2021/11/19 11:03
Taiwan Air Force sees itself as one of world’s 15 strongest
Taiwan Air Force sees itself as one of world’s 15 strongest
2021/11/17 15:46

Updated : 2021-12-22 14:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"