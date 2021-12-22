Taiwan digital COVID certificate open for application next week

A man is reflected in an EU flag which is displayed on an information wall in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2020. A man is reflected in an EU flag which is displayed on an information wall in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The COVID-19 task force announced Wednesday (Dec. 22) that applications for the Taiwan digital COVID-19 certificate will be available starting next week.

The move comes following the announcement by the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) on Tuesday (Dec. 21) that the EU will accept vaccination proof issued by Taiwan as part of its EU Digital COVID Certificate System, effective Wednesday.

The measure allows for fast-tracked entry to EU member states for travelers from Taiwan. Holders of the digital pass can also access cultural events among other activities where such proof is required, according to EETO.

Head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said while Taiwan and the EU have agreed to recognize COVID inoculation certificates issued by both sides, this does not suggest Taiwan-developed vaccines are also accepted, per CNA. Taiwan has rolled out its homegrown vaccine by Medigen, which is recognized by New Zealand, Palau, Indonesia, and Belize only.

Non-EU travelers need to be immunized with one of the vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Currently, the list includes jabs manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax.

EU member states can determine whether to accept other vaccines, such as the ones that have been granted emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The EU Digital COVID Certificate System has been connected with 60 partners in five continents. The pass does not replace travel documents, such as passports, nor does it change entry conditions into the EU, said EETO.