House scores 16 to carry New Mexico past Norfolk St. 68-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 12:26
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House had 16 points and six assists as New Mexico beat Norfolk State 68-54 on Tuesday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points for New Mexico (7-6). Emmanuel Kuac added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jay Allen-Tovar had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (9-4). Dana Tate Jr. added 13 points. Kris Bankston had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

