Small leads Tarleton State past Air Force 67-45

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 11:37
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small posted 14 points as Tarleton State routed Air Force 67-45 on Tuesday night.

Montre Gipson had 12 points for Tarleton State (5-8), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Freddy Hicks added 11 points and nine rebounds. Shamir Bogues also had 11 points.

Tarleton State led 21-14 at halftime, season lows for both teams in the first half.

Jake Heidbreder had 15 points for the Falcons (7-4). A.J. Walker, the Falcons' leading scorer averaging 18 points, was held to six points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 13:56 GMT+08:00

