Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide

By2’s Yumi Bai apparently in emergency resuscitation room after overdosing on medication

  2625
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/22 13:05
Yumi Bai (left) with Wang Leehom, Bai in wheelchair. (Weibo photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mandopop group By2’s Yumi Bai (孫雨), who was accused of being Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom's mistress during a heated battle over his divorce from Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾), is in critical condition after she apparently overdosed on medication.

A Weibo user who claims to be a close friend of Bai's and goes by the handle 做个小孩007 wrote at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 22) that Bai had taken an excessive amount of medication in an attempt to commit suicide. She claimed that Bai was undergoing emergency gastric lavage and included four photos that appear to have been taken in an emergency room in China, based on the simplified Chinese characters in the image.

The netizen directly addressed the message to Wang's Weibo account and wrote, "You know good and well that Yumi did not touch one feather of your marriage!" She then added that "If something happens to her, I will never forgive (you)!"

In one of the attached photos, a long-haired woman suspected of being Bai can be seen in a wheelchair. Also pictured is an emergency diagnosis document with the words "emergency critical care" and "drugs taken" visible.

"Bai Weiling" (白煒玲) is written in pinyin next to the patient's gender, and her age is listed as 29. The clinical diagnosis is "drug poisoning."

Another photo shows a "quarantine emergency resuscitation room." The authenticity of the netizen's claims and the photos have not yet been verified.

(Weibo photo)

(Weibo photo)

(Weibo photo)

(Weibo photo)
