Herro, Robinson lead Heat to 125-96 win over Pacers

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro had 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson also scored 26 to match a season high and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night.

Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have hit that many.

Max Strus scored 18 points, and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert each scored 17 for the Pacers, who lost Malcolm Brogdon in the first half with more soreness in his right Achilles.

It was the first game back for Indiana coach Rick Carlisle, who entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 9 after testing positive for COVID-19.

KNICKS 105, PISTONS 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Julius Randle and Kemba Walker each had 21 and New York won at home for the first time in almost a month, beating Detroit.

Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had dropped five straight at Madison Square Garden since beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 23. They are just 6-10 at home.

Walker was out of the rotation entirely but started a second straight game with six players in health and safety protocols and Derrick Rose out again with ankle soreness. Walker had eight rebounds and five assists.

Saben Lee scored 16 points for the Pistons, who had lost 14 in a row before beating Miami on Sunday.

The Knicks won for only the third time in 11 games overall.

PELICANS 111, TRAIL BLAZERS 97

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and New Orleans beat Portland for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Josh Hart added 20 points for the Pelicans, who shot 52.5% while winning for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start — all while awaiting the return of All-Star forward Zion Williamsons from an offseason foot injury.

Damian Lillard scored 39 for the Trail Blzers, who won their previous two games. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and Norman Powell had 16.

