Broome leads Morehead St. past IUPUI 80-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 11:07
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Johni Broome had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Morehead State to an 80-52 win over IUPUI on Tuesday night.

Tray Hollowell had 17 points for Morehead State (8-5). Jaylon Hall added 15 points.

Morehead State dominated the first half and led 42-23 at the break. The Eagles' 42 points in the first half were their season high.

Azariah Seay had 17 points for the Jaguars (1-10), who have lost five games in a row. Dimitar Pandev added 11 points. Bakari LaStrap had 11 points.

B.J. Maxwell, who led the Jaguars in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, was held to only three points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

