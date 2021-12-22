Alexa
Wright, Johns carry Princeton over Kean 100-59

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 11:21
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright and Max Johns scored 13 points apiece as Princeton easily defeated Kean 100-59 on Tuesday night.

Keeshawn Kellman, Jaelin Llewellyn and Mason Hooks added 10 points apiece for the Tigers. Kellman also had seven rebounds. Princeton (10-3) posted a season-high 27 assists.

It was the first time this season Princeton scored at least 100 points.

JD Daniels had 14 points for the Cougars. Letrell West added 13 points. Jailen Jamison had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 12:55 GMT+08:00

