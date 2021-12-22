Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Clayton scores 21 to carry Iona past Delaware 83-72

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 11:12
Clayton scores 21 to carry Iona past Delaware 83-72

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. had a season-high 21 points as Iona topped Delaware 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Gaels (10-2), who have won four straight. Elijah Joiner added 13 points, while Tyson Jolly scored 12.

Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds for the Blue Hens (9-4), whose five-game win streak ended. Kevin Anderson added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 12:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"