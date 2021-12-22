Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Defense minister faces press after revelations PLA has infiltrated deep into Taiwan's military

Chiu expresses strong faith in military’s counter-espionage mechanisms

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/22 12:35
Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Wednesday (Dec. 22) faced media questions for the first time since Reuters revealed People's Liberation Army (PLA) operatives had infiltrated the highest ranks of Taiwan’s military.

Chiu said that Taiwan's defense personnel report on suspicious individuals when abnormalities arise and that exhaustive procedures are in place to investigate them. “I have faith in this,” he said, according CNA.

The in-depth report, released on Monday (Dec. 20), reveals how Taiwan’s spy catchers are fighting an uphill battle to ferret out Chinese operatives deep within the country’s defense forces and government agencies. The report says the PLA has even had moles inside President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) security detail.

Chiu pointed out that the military has always taken precautions to guard against subversion. He said self-defense and counter-espionage measures must be carried out and that awareness of the issue must be increased through the ranks via internal training programs.

Chiu emphasized early detection is most critical. He said the military has strong mechanisms in place to do so.
Chiu Kuo-cheng
Chinese spies
PLA
Taiwan military
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Army hones tank crews' combat abilities with live-fire exercise
Taiwan Army hones tank crews' combat abilities with live-fire exercise
2021/12/21 17:08
Chinese spies have penetrated Taiwan's military, case documents reveal
Chinese spies have penetrated Taiwan's military, case documents reveal
2021/12/21 09:32
Taiwan needs a capitalist party
Taiwan needs a capitalist party
2021/12/19 11:45
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
2021/12/18 20:23
Taiwan to carry out trial retesting of Patriot missiles for 1st time
Taiwan to carry out trial retesting of Patriot missiles for 1st time
2021/12/16 18:15