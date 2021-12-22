Defense minister faces press after revelations PLA has infiltrated deep into Taiwan's military

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Wednesday (Dec. 22) faced media questions for the first time since Reuters revealed People's Liberation Army (PLA) operatives had infiltrated the highest ranks of Taiwan’s military.

Chiu said that Taiwan's defense personnel report on suspicious individuals when abnormalities arise and that exhaustive procedures are in place to investigate them. “I have faith in this,” he said, according CNA.

The in-depth report, released on Monday (Dec. 20), reveals how Taiwan’s spy catchers are fighting an uphill battle to ferret out Chinese operatives deep within the country’s defense forces and government agencies. The report says the PLA has even had moles inside President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) security detail.

Chiu pointed out that the military has always taken precautions to guard against subversion. He said self-defense and counter-espionage measures must be carried out and that awareness of the issue must be increased through the ranks via internal training programs.

Chiu emphasized early detection is most critical. He said the military has strong mechanisms in place to do so.