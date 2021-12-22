Indonesian caregiver, pharmacist die in east Taiwan fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian caregiver and an in-law of her ward perished in a fire on Tuesday (Dec. 21) at a pharmacy in Taitung City.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at the San Tai Pharmacy on Xinsheng Road in the downtown area of Taitung. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke on the second and third floors of the four-story building.

A 63-year-old male surnamed Yu (游), who worked in the first-floor family pharmacy, managed to escape from the second floor with minor burns. Asking firefighters for help, he exclaimed, "There are family members still inside!"

Firefighters found that space on the first floor was too limited to bring in equipment, so they entered the structure through the second floor with a ladder.

They first rescued Yu's 83-year-old mother from the fourth floor. She was found unconscious from smoke inhalation but still had vital signs.

On the third floor, firefighters found Yu's 62-year-old wife, surnamed Lin (林), and the 32-year-old Indonesian caregiver. Both showed no signs of life and after being rushed to the hospital were declared dead, reported UDN.

Both Yu and his wife are pharmacists at a family pharmacy that has been in fixture in the community for over 50 years. The Indonesian woman had been hired by the couple to care for Yu's elderly mother, who suffered from mobility problems.

According to the coroner report, Lin and the Indonesian national had suffered severe smoke inhalation and their lungs had been burned, leading to their deaths from respiratory failure and heatstroke. The caregiver's family will be notified of her passing.

The blaze took firefighters about 30 minutes to fully extinguish. Investigators found that the fire covered an area of 2 square meters and was concentrated on the second floor and the stairwells on the first and second floors.

A lot of furniture and other items on the second floor, as well as the stairwells and ceilings of the third and fourth floors, were blackened from the smoke. The preliminary assessment is that the fire started in the stairwell and spread to objects on the second floor, possibly due to faulty wiring or an electrical appliance.