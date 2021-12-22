Alexa
Saunders Jr. carries Cincinnati past Tennessee Tech 76-67

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 10:56
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Saunders Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift Cincinnati to a 76-67 win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 11 points for Cincinnati (10-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jeremiah Davenport added 11 points and seven rebounds.

David DeJulius, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup led the Bearcats, had two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Mamoudou Diarra had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (3-10). Kenny White Jr. added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

