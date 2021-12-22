Alexa
Quintana carries Loyola Marymount over Bellarmine 71-57

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 10:57
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Joe Quintana had a career-high 28 points as Loyola Marymount topped Bellarmine 71-57 on Tuesday night.

Keli Leaupepe had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola Marymount (7-5). Cam Shelton added 12 points and seven assists. Dameane Douglas had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 18 points for the Knights (6-8). Curt Hopf added 13 points. Sam DeVault had 12 points. Juston Betz had a career-high 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

