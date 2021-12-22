Alexa
Utah grinds out 55-50 win over Fresno State

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 10:34
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Marco Anthony scored 11 points, Lahat Thioune scored 10 and Utah beat Fresno State 55-50 on Tuesday night.

Riley Battin's 3-pointer with 5:20 left gave Utah a 46-45 lead and the Utes led the rest of the way as Fresno State went scoreless for close to five minutes.

Despite Fresno State's late 0-for-9 shooting streak, Orlando Robinson scored a 3 with 41 seconds remaining then followed with a layup with 19 seconds to go and Fresno State trailed 53-50.

David Jenkins Jr. and Rollie Worster each made 1 of 2 foul shots for Utah in between the Bulldogs' Isaiah Hill missing the front end of a one-and-one to seal it for Utah.

While team turnover amounts were low — Utah with nine and Fresno State 11 — both squads struggled shooting as the Utes went 20 for 51 (39.2%) and Fresno State 19 for 57 (33.3%). The two teams combined to miss 39 attempts from 3-point range.

Robinson scored 17 points with nine rebounds for Fresno State.

It was the first meeting between the programs since the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, which Utah won 80-69 in Denver.

Utah (8-4) moved its all-time winning advantage to 12-4 over the Bulldogs (9-3), including 8-1 in Salt Lake City.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Updated : 2021-12-22 12:24 GMT+08:00

