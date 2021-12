Herro, Robinson each score 26, Heat roll past Pacers 125-96

Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis, right, drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of an NBA basketbal... Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis, right, drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks for an opening past Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte, foreground, and center Domantas Sabonis during the firs... Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) looks for an opening past Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte, foreground, and center Domantas Sabonis during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett goes up for a shot against Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game... Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett goes up for a shot against Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis, center, attempts to control a rebound against Miami Heat forwards Duncan Robinson (55) and KZ Okpala, right, d... Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis, center, attempts to control a rebound against Miami Heat forwards Duncan Robinson (55) and KZ Okpala, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle calls out a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 202... Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle calls out a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, attempts to swat the ball from Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game,... Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, attempts to swat the ball from Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, right, drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tu... Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, right, drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson tied a season-high with 26 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night.

Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have made that many.

Max Strus scored 18 points, KZ Okpala scored 16 and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert each scored 17 for Indiana, which got 14 points from Oshae Brissett and 12 points from Domantas Sabonis. Indiana lost Malcolm Brogdon in the first half with more soreness in his right Achilles, something that has been bothering him. He had one point and two assists in eight minutes.

It was the first game back for Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Dec. 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. The Pacers went 2-2 in his absence, during which assistant coach Lloyd Pierce had control of the games.

Miami improved to 2-1 in a nine-game stretch where it’ll play at least eight games against teams with losing records. The Heat are playing Orlando twice, Detroit twice, the Pacers, San Antonio, Houston and Sacramento in this portion of the season; Washington (16-15) currently has the best record of Miami’s opponents between now and Jan. 2.

The Heat finished 22 of 49 from 3-point range, with Udonis Haslem making the record-tying shot with 1:36 left.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana lost the season series with the Heat, 2-1. This was the Pacers’ lone trip to Miami this season. ... The game, barring a playoff meeting, was the last in Miami for the longtime and universally well-regarded Pacers media relations director David Benner. He is retiring after the season. Heat guard Victor Oladipo, the former Indiana standout, presented Benner with a signed jersey.

Heat: Miami’s first eight shots were all 3-pointers, and first five field goals were all from beyond the arc. ... P.J. Tucker (lower left leg nerve inflammation) missed his first game of the season. Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon are now the only Miami players to appear in all 32 games so far, with Robinson’s team record games-played streak at 179 and counting. ... Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) missed his 14th game of the season, including 11 of the last 12.

SEE YA

This was the first season series completed by the Pacers this season; they haven’t started series against eight other opponents. It’s the fourth series that’s over for Miami (the Heat went 0-2 against Denver, 1-1 against Memphis and 2-0 against Utah). The Heat have yet to play nine teams.

IT’S UNUSUAL

The Pacers haven’t spent a day over .500 this season. There’s still obviously plenty of time to change that, but it’s most unusual for Indiana. The last season where the Pacers never had a winning record at any point in the schedule was 1988-89, a year where they technically had four coaches.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Houston on Thursday.

Heat: Host Detroit on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports