No. 11 Michigan St tops Oakland 90-78 for 5th straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Bingham had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and was one of five double-digit scorers for No. 11 Michigan State in a 90-78 win over Oakland University on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (10-2) have won five straight for a second time this season, bouncing back from losses to then- No. 3 Kansas to open the season and then- No. 6 Baylor last month.

The Golden Grizzlies (7-4) lost consecutive games for the first time this year in a season that includes a win over Oklahoma State.

Michigan State led 44-35 after a first half of swings that included the Spartans leading by as much as 12 and clinging to one-point leads. Oakland fell behind by 16 in the second half, but refused to get routed and pulled within single digits late in the game.

Jalen Moore scored 25 points for the Grizzlies. Jamal Cain had 20 points, Micah Parrish scored 19 and Trey Townsend added 14 points.

Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 17 points and Gabe Brown scored 14. Malik Hall had 13 points and finished the game with a bandage covering stitches above his right eye, and Tyson Walker fouled out with 10 points and a career-high matching 10 assists for the Spartans.

TEMPER, TEMPER

Oakland coach Greg Kampe was called for a technical in the first half, arguing that goaltending should have been called. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was called for a technical in the second half after screaming at officials, then he fired up the crowd at Little Caesars Arena.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Izzo's team played its first game in 10 days after tipping off 11 times in a 33-day stretch to start the season. The Spartans will have more than a week off before their next game, giving them plenty of time to practice and rest before the Big Ten season resumes.

Oakland: Cain gives the Grizzlies a chance to win a lot of games, and perhaps the Horizon League championship. The Marquette transfer scored 13 points and missed just two shots in the first half against a team that was allowing opponents to make just 38.4% of their shots.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts High Point, coached by Tubby Smith, on Dec. 29.

Oakland: Hosts Robert Morris on Dec. 30.

